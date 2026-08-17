Drunk Agniveer held for assault on policemen

An Agniveer recruit was detained in Meerut for allegedly misbehaving with and assaulting police personnel, leading to an investigation and the involvement of Military Police.

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Key Points An Agniveer was detained in Meerut for allegedly assaulting police personnel.

The incident involved misbehaviour while the recruit was reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Police initiated an investigation after a video of the incident surfaced.

The accused Agniveer has been handed over to the Military Police for further action.

No formal case has been registered at the local police station yet.

An 'Agniveer' (an Army recruit under the Agnipath scheme), allegedly under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with and assaulted police personnel in Meerut, the police said.

According to the police, the incident came to light in the Kankarkheda police station area of Meerut.

The police detained the accused on August 16, Sunday, and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Investigation And Military Involvement

Circle Officer (CO) Daurala, Shiv Thakur, late on Sunday night, said that a video came to the police's notice on Sunday evening showing an Army soldier misbehaving with police personnel deployed on a Police Response Vehicle.

An inquiry revealed that the incident occurred in the Kankarkheda police station area.

The CO said that the Military Police have also been informed about the incident, and necessary legal action is being taken.

According to the Kankarkheda police, the accused soldier, identified as an Agniveer, has been handed over to the Military Police.

No formal case has been registered at the Kankarkheda police station in this connection so far.