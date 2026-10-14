How Mumbai Police Dismantled Drug Operations Worth Crores

Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has successfully dismantled multiple drug operations, seizing over Rs 1.32 crore worth of illicit substances and apprehending four individuals in a significant crackdown on drug trafficking.

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Key Points Mumbai Police seized drugs valued at over Rs 1.32 crore in three separate operations.

Four individuals were arrested in connection with these drug busts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The ANC's Bandra unit recovered 1,113 grams of charas worth Rs 1.11 crore on Tuesday.

The Ghatkopar Unit intercepted an inter-state ganja syndicate, seizing 22 kg valued at Rs 11 lakhs on Tuesday.

The Azad Maidan unit arrested two suspects on Wednesday, recovering 331.49 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 10 lakh.

The Mumbai Police have seized drugs worth over Rs 1.32 crore in three separate operations conducted in the city, and arrested four persons in this connection, officials said here on Wednesday.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the police carried out the operations, he said.

Major Drug Busts Across Mumbai

In the first operation, the Bandra unit of the ANC arrested Kasif Farukh Shaikh (23) on Tuesday following the recovery of a staggering 1,113 grams of charas. The patrol team intercepted Shaikh near the Jogeshwari bus depot on SV Road. The seized contraband, intended for retail sale, is valued at approximately Rs 1.11 crore in the illicit market. The accused is a resident of Mazgaon.

The Ghatkopar Unit on Tuesday intercepted an inter-state drug syndicate operating out of Odisha, arresting Manishkumar Baijnath Chaudhary (25) near the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Tilaknagar.

Acting on reliable information, a trap was laid near the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road bridge, police recovered over 22 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 11 lakhs, from the accused. As per the preliminary interrogation, the accused had procured the consignment from Odisha for supply in Mumbai.

In the latest operation on Wednesday, the ANC's Azad Maidan unit arrested two suspects in Chembur area and recovered 331.49 grams of mephedrone, worth around Rs 10 lakh, from the duo.

A case has been registered against all the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, further investigation is underway, the official added.