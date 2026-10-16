Assam Police Seizes Rs 13 Crore In Drugs, Five Arrested

Assam Police have made a significant breakthrough in their fight against drug trafficking, seizing narcotics worth Rs 13 crore and apprehending five individuals in recent operations across Guwahati and Nagaon.

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Key Points Drugs valued at Rs 13 crore were seized in Assam on Friday.

Five individuals were arrested across two districts: Guwahati and Nagaon.

Guwahati Police seized 1.056 kg of narcotics worth Rs 8 crore and arrested two persons.

Nagaon Police seized 1.023 kg of cocaine worth Rs 5 crore and arrested three persons.

Assam's sustained anti-drug campaign has led to seizures worth Rs 125.05 crore in the last two weeks.

Drugs worth Rs 13 crore have been seized, and five people were arrested in two districts of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Assam Police Intensifies Anti-Drug Drive

Narcotics worth Rs 8 crore were seized in Guwahati, and two persons were arrested, while Nagaon police seized cocaine valued at Rs 5 crore and arrested three more persons, Sarma said in a post on X.

''Wrong place, wrong day, wrong state to be in business!@GuwahatiPol hit one drug network, seizing 1.056 kg of suspected narcotics worth Rs 8 cr and arresting 2. @nagaonpolice followed up with 1.023 kg of cocaine worth Rs 5 cr and 3 more arrests,'' he said.

"Rs 13 crore worth of drugs. 5 apprehended. @assampolice ain't playing games,'' he added.

Assam has run a sustained campaign during the last two weeks against the drugs network in the state, resulting in the seizure of Rs 125.05 crore.