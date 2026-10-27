Mizoram Police's Major Drug Bust: Rs 77 Crore Seized, 29 Arrested

Mizoram Police have made a significant breakthrough in their fight against drug trafficking, seizing narcotics worth Rs 77.15 crore and apprehending 29 individuals, including Myanmar nationals, during September.

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Key Points Mizoram Police seized drugs valued at Rs 77.15 crore during September.

A total of 29 individuals were arrested, including 6 Myanmar nationals.

The seized narcotics comprised 78.75 kg of methamphetamine, 8.11 kg of morphine, and 2.92 kg of heroin.

Accused individuals were identified as residents of Manipur and Myanmar.

Police urged public cooperation with government bodies and NGOs to combat drug trafficking.

The Mizoram Police seized drugs worth Rs 77.15 crore and arrested 29 people, including 6 Myanmar nationals, during September, officials said on Monday.

Mizoram's Fight Against Drug Trafficking

According to a statement issued by the state police, the seized drugs include 78.75 kg of methamphetamine valued at Rs 62.99 crore, 8.11 kg of morphine worth Rs 8.11 crore and 2.92 kg of heroin valued at Rs 5.84 crore.

Several accused were identified as residents of Manipur and Myanmar, police said.

"The seizures reflect our sustained efforts to combat the drug menace," the statement said, stressing the need to intensify the fight against narcotics.

The police also appealed to people to cooperate with the government, village councils, the Young Mizo Association (YMA) and NGOs by sharing information related to drug trafficking.