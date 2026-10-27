Home  » News » Mizoram Police's Major Drug Bust: Rs 77 Crore Seized, 29 Arrested

Mizoram Police's Major Drug Bust: Rs 77 Crore Seized, 29 Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 27, 2026 10:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Mizoram Police have made a significant breakthrough in their fight against drug trafficking, seizing narcotics worth Rs 77.15 crore and apprehending 29 individuals, including Myanmar nationals, during September.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Mizoram Police seized drugs valued at Rs 77.15 crore during September.
  • A total of 29 individuals were arrested, including 6 Myanmar nationals.
  • The seized narcotics comprised 78.75 kg of methamphetamine, 8.11 kg of morphine, and 2.92 kg of heroin.
  • Accused individuals were identified as residents of Manipur and Myanmar.
  • Police urged public cooperation with government bodies and NGOs to combat drug trafficking.

The Mizoram Police seized drugs worth Rs 77.15 crore and arrested 29 people, including 6 Myanmar nationals, during September, officials said on Monday.

Mizoram's Fight Against Drug Trafficking

According to a statement issued by the state police, the seized drugs include 78.75 kg of methamphetamine valued at Rs 62.99 crore, 8.11 kg of morphine worth Rs 8.11 crore and 2.92 kg of heroin valued at Rs 5.84 crore.

 

Several accused were identified as residents of Manipur and Myanmar, police said.

"The seizures reflect our sustained efforts to combat the drug menace," the statement said, stressing the need to intensify the fight against narcotics.

The police also appealed to people to cooperate with the government, village councils, the Young Mizo Association (YMA) and NGOs by sharing information related to drug trafficking.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

mizoram policedrug seizurenarcotics traffickingmethamphetaminemyanmar nationals

More From Rediff

Netanyahyu Invited Modi For I-Day. Why Modi Mustn't Go

Netanyahyu Invited Modi For I-Day. Why Modi Mustn't Go
'Modi May Not Be Able To Prove He Is Indian'

'Modi May Not Be Able To Prove He Is Indian'
Lula wins reelection in Brazil, Bolsonaro refuses to concede

Lula wins reelection in Brazil, Bolsonaro refuses to concede

Related Stories

Mizoram Police Net Rs 7 Crore Worth of Drugs, Several Arrests Made

Mizoram Police Net Rs 7 Crore Worth of Drugs, Several Arrests Made

Web Stories

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features
Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India
Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know

Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know