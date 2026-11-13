Major Drug Haul In Chennai: Rs 2.4 Crore Worth Of Contraband Seized

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, central agencies in Chennai have seized narcotics and precursor chemicals valued at Rs 2.4 crore in two separate operations, leading to four arrests and uncovering an international smuggling syndicate.

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Key Points Central agencies in Chennai seized drugs and precursor chemicals worth Rs 2.4 crore in two separate operations on November 12.

Chennai Customs intercepted 4 kg of hydroponically cultivated ganja, valued at Rs 1.4 crore, from a passenger arriving from Bangkok on November 12.

The Narcotics Control Bureau seized 50 kg of pseudoephedrine, worth Rs 1 crore, from a plastic manufacturing unit on November 12.

Four persons were arrested in total, including a father and son, in connection with the seizures.

Investigations suggest an international syndicate is operating from Chennai to smuggle precursor chemicals to countries like Australia and New Zealand.

Central agencies seized drugs and precursor chemicals worth Rs 2.4 crore in two separate operations in the city and arrested four persons, officials said on Friday.

Customs Intercept Hydroponic Ganja

According to a press release, the Air Intelligence Unit of Chennai Customs seized 4 kg of hydroponically cultivated ganja from a male passenger who arrived from Bangkok on November 12.

The passenger, intercepted on the basis of profiling, tried to exit through the Green Channel with the contraband hidden in a false-bottom compartment of his checked-in trolley suitcase.

The seized cannabis is valued at about Rs 1.4 crore in the illicit market.

The passenger was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and remanded in judicial custody.

Following the seizure, Chennai Customs issued an advisory cautioning youth against smuggling syndicates that fund foreign travel in exchange for carrying unknown baggage into India.

NCB Busts Pseudoephedrine Smuggling Ring

In a separate operation on November 12, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 50 kg of pseudoephedrine from AN Enterprises, a plastic manufacturing unit at MKB Nagar.

The precursor chemical, which can be diverted to make methamphetamine, was found concealed in two gunny bags and is estimated to be worth Rs 1 crore, according to an NCB press release.

Three Chennai residents, including a father and son, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

Preliminary investigations indicate the consignment was sourced from Hyderabad and meant for export, the NCB said. It pointed to a growing trend of international syndicates operating from Chennai to smuggle precursor chemicals to countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

The NCB has urged the public to report information on drug trafficking to the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline on 1933.