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How Punjab Police Dismantled A Major Drug And Arms Network

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 19, 2026 13:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a major drug trafficking and illegal arms smuggling network in Amritsar, arresting three individuals and seizing a significant cache of weapons and heroin, with investigations revealing international links.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Punjab Police dismantled a drug trafficking and illegal arms smuggling network in Amritsar.
  • Three persons were arrested in connection with the operation.
  • Authorities recovered 10 pistols and 1.022 kg of heroin from the accused.
  • Preliminary investigations indicate links to foreign-based smugglers supplying illegal weapons.
  • Further investigation is underway to identify more individuals involved and trace network linkages.

Punjab Police have dismantled a drug trafficking and illegal arms smuggling network with the arrest of three persons in Amritsar, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

The Amritsar Police Commissionerate recovered 10 pistols and 1.022 kg of heroin from the accused, Yadav said in a post on X.

 

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based smugglers who allegedly supplied illegal weapons for distribution among criminal elements, the DGP said.

An FIR has been registered at the Cantonment police station in Amritsar.

Further investigation is underway to trace the network's backward and forward linkages and identify other persons involved, he said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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