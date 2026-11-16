Drug Traffickers Ram Police Vehicle, Officer Seriously Injured In Kerala

In a shocking incident, suspected drug traffickers in Thiruvananthapuram rammed their vehicle into a DANSAF team on Monday, seriously injuring an officer and highlighting the escalating challenge of drug-related crime in Kerala.

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Key Points Suspected drug traffickers rammed their vehicle into a DANSAF team in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

One DANSAF officer sustained a fractured arm requiring surgery after being run over by the fleeing vehicle.

Police arrested the three occupants of the Mahindra Thar and recovered several grams of MDMA.

The accused appeared to be under the influence of drugs and were taken for medical examination.

State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala condemned the attack, asserting that police would take serious action against drug mafias under 'Operation Toofan'.

A three-member group of suspected drug traffickers allegedly rammed their vehicle into a DANSAF team here on Monday, seriously injuring one of the officers, police said.

Police Operation Against Drug Trafficking

Police said that the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) team had reached near Kazhakoottam area based on information about drug trafficking.

On seeing them, the accused tried to flee by reversing their vehicle into a motorbike ridden by two officers and ran over the two-wheeler.

Visuals on TV channels showed the two-wheeler completely underneath the offending vehicle.

While one of the officers on the motorbike escaped unhurt, the arm of the other was fractured and requires surgery, police said.

The three occupants of the vehicle, a Mahindra Thar, were arrested, and several grams of MDMA were recovered from them, it said.

The three accused also appeared to be under the influence of drugs and have been taken for medical examination, police said.

State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said that what happened at Kazhakoottam was not something new, as drug mafias have attacked police officers at other places also.

He told reporters that the police will take it up very seriously and that such attacks cannot disrupt action against drug traffickers.

"We are viewing this very seriously. Drug mafias cannot escape by attacking the police, which is working diligently under Operation Toofan," he asserted.