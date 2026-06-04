Police Uncover Extensive Drug Smuggling Network

Sonbhadra police have successfully dismantled a significant drug smuggling operation, apprehending key associates involved in trafficking opium and poppy husk from Jharkhand to Punjab, leading to substantial seizures.

Key Points Sonbhadra police arrested Rohit Singh, an absconding associate of drug smuggler Prince Singh, following a tip-off.

Rohit had previously escaped during an encounter where Prince Singh was apprehended after an exchange of fire.

The drug operation involved transporting opium and poppy husk from Jharkhand to Punjab.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Pintu Yadav and Satyapal from Jharkhand, who were involved in cultivating and procuring contraband.

Police seized opium and poppy husk valued at approximately Rs 58.75 lakh, along with a car, in connection with the case.

Police have arrested an absconding associate of a drug smuggler, who was apprehended earlier this week, along with two other aides, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Key Arrest in Sonbhadra Drug Case

Rohit Singh, a resident of Ludhiana in Punjab, was arrested on Wednesday near Markundi Bus Stand in the Chopan area after a tip-off, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Kumar said.

Rohit's arrest came after drug smuggler Prince Singh was apprehended late Sunday night following an encounter by a joint team of the district's Special Operations Group (SOG) and personnel from Chopan and Robertsganj police stations.

ASP Kumar said that Rohit and Prince were intercepted while transporting opium and poppy husk from Jharkhand to Punjab on Sunday.

During the chase, the accused allegedly threw currency notes on the road and opened fire at the police after finding themselves surrounded, he said.

While Prince was caught, Rohit managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness and hilly terrain, Kumar said.

Prince sustained injuries during the exchange of fire and was later sent to jail.

Expanding the Drug Trafficking Investigation

Kumar said that during the interrogation of Prince and Rohit, it emerged that two other persons were also involved in the case, following which Pintu Yadav and Satyapal, both residents of Jharkhand, were arrested.

The ASP said that Pintu and Satyapal were allegedly engaged in the cultivation of opium and poppy husk and also procured the contraband from other farmers for supply to drug traffickers.

On Monday, police had seized opium and poppy husk valued at around Rs 58.75 lakh, along with a car, from the accused, officials said.