Kerala Police Nab Alleged Drug Kingpin Lijo Joy

Kerala Police have successfully apprehended Lijo Joy, the alleged mastermind behind a significant drug trafficking network, after a two-year manhunt, bringing a major organised crime operation to light.

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Key Points Lijo Joy, 39, the alleged mastermind of a drug trafficking network, was arrested after absconding for nearly two years.

He was wanted in connection with a June 27, 2024 seizure of 316 grams of MDMA, two LSD stamps, and 420 grams of ganja in Athani.

Joy allegedly coordinated drug distribution and routed financial transactions through an accomplice named Ragesh, alias Jumanji.

Two other individuals, Asad and Harikrishnan, were arrested earlier in the case, and Ragesh was apprehended from Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

A 39-year-old man, alleged to be the mastermind behind a major drug trafficking network, was arrested by police after absconding for nearly two years, officials said on Saturday.

Details Of The Drug Network

The accused, identified as Lijo Joy, is a dancer and resident of Zion Nagar, Kodikuthumala, Aluva.

Nedumbassery police said he was wanted in connection with the seizure of 316 grams of MDMA, two LSD stamps and 420 grams of ganja from a car at Athani on June 27, 2024. The drugs were allegedly being transported from Bengaluru.

Two persons, identified as Asad (38) of Aluva and Harikrishnan (28) of Malappuram, were arrested earlier in the case.

Another accused, Ragesh (32), alias Jumanji, of Thrissur, was arrested from Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

According to police, Lijo was the alleged mastermind who coordinated the distribution of drugs to various locations. To avoid suspicion, he allegedly routed financial transactions through Ragesh, who was known as Jumanji.

The persons making drug drops would share the locations with Jumanji, who would then forward the details to Lijo, police said.

Lijo was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, police said.