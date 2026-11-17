Discover how Thane police successfully dismantled a major narcotics racket, leading to the arrest of three foreign nationals and the seizure of cocaine and mephedrone worth Rs 10.93 crore in a significant anti-drug operation.

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Key Points Thane police busted a narcotics racket, arresting three foreign nationals and seizing drugs worth Rs 10.93 crore on Tuesday.

The operation involved Mumbra police's anti-drug squad searching 600 flats in Marathon Nexworld Housing Complex in Diva on November 14.

Two Nigerian nationals, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Nwankwo and Eucharia Chukwuemeka Obianuju, were apprehended with cocaine and mephedrone.

Their interrogation led to the arrest of Osman Buari Ali, a Senegalese citizen, also found with cocaine.

All three accused are in police custody until November 18, with two identified as habitual offenders in prior drug cases.

Police have busted a narcotics racket operating out of a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane district, arresting three foreign nationals and seizing cocaine and mephedrone worth Rs 10.93 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

Thane Police Operation And Arrests

Based on a tip-off, the Mumbra police's anti-drug squad combed 600 flats in Marathon Nexworld Housing Complex at Betwade Village in Diva on November 14 and apprehended two Nigerians and a Senegalese citizen, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Balasaheb Patil told reporters.

Following directives from senior Thane Police officials to crack down on drug peddling, consumption, and illegal stays in the Mumbra and Diva jurisdictions, the anti-drug squad conducted a targeted search operation.

During the raid, officers apprehended Nigerian nationals Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Nwankwo (41) and Eucharia Chukwuemeka Obianuju (41) and recovered 2.098 kg of cocaine and 104.7 gm of mephedrone (MD) stored for distribution.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Mumbra police station, the official said.

Investigation Reveals Habitual Offenders

Interrogation of the duo led the investigation team to their accomplice, Osman Buari Ali, a native of Senegal in West Africa, and he was arrested with 59.3 gm of cocaine, he said.

All three accused were produced before a court and remanded to police custody until November 18, the official said.

A probe has found that prime accused Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Nwankwo and Osman Buari Ali are habitual offenders, with prior drug cases to their names in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, he said.

Authorities are currently verifying the passports of the accused, the legality of their stay in India, and their broader domestic and international supply network, he added.