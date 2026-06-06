How Srinagar Police Are Cracking Down On Drug Trafficking

Srinagar police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking, attaching properties worth Rs 3.5 crore from alleged peddlers under the NDPS Act as part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan'.

Key Points Srinagar police attached properties worth Rs 3.5 crore from two alleged drug peddlers.

The action is part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan' to combat drug trafficking.

Properties, including residential houses and land, were identified as proceeds from narcotics trade.

Attachments were made under Section 68(F)(1) and 68-F of the NDPS Act.

Owners are prohibited from selling or transferring the attached properties during legal proceedings.

Properties worth approximately Rs 3.5 crore belonging to two alleged drug peddlers were attached in Srinagar, police said on Saturday.

The action is part of the police's ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking and efforts to target assets allegedly acquired through proceeds of the narcotics trade under the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan', a police spokesman said.

Police Target Drug Trafficking Assets

In the first case, Nigeen police station attached an immovable property worth approximately Rs 1.30 crore under Section 68(F)(1) of the NDPS Act, he said. The attached property comprises a double-storeyed residential house along with land at Habbak Crossing in Hazratbal, and belongs to Rahil Manzoor Malla, the spokesman said.

In a separate action, Soura police station attached a residential house worth approximately Rs 2.20 crore under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act belonging to Adil Rashid Gudoo, a resident of Keel Khan Gali in Upper Soura, who is allegedly involved in illicit drug trafficking.

During the investigation, both properties were identified as assets allegedly acquired through proceeds generated from narcotics trafficking, police said. The properties have been formally attached under the provisions of the NDPS Act. The attachment orders prohibit the owners from selling, transferring, leasing, alienating, altering, disposing of, or creating any third-party interest in the properties pending further legal proceedings, they said.