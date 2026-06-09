Kathua Police Attach Rs 1.10 Crore Property Of Alleged Drug Peddler

Kathua Police have taken stringent action under the NDPS Act, attaching a Rs 1.10 crore property belonging to an alleged drug peddler, Mohd Arif, in a significant move against illicit drug trade in Jammu and Kashmir.

Key Points Kathua Police attached a property valued at over Rs 1.10 crore belonging to alleged drug peddler Mohd Arif.

The double-storey house in Ramkot, Billawar, was identified as proceeds from drug sales.

The action was taken under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Mohd Arif faces multiple NDPS cases registered across Jammu and Kashmir.

The police on Tuesday attached a property worth over Rs 1.10 crore belonging to an alleged drug peddler in Kathua district, officials said. The attached property was a double-storey house in Ramkot in Billawar and belonged to Mohd Arif, a local, they said.

NDPS Act Action Against Drug Peddler

Officials said the property was attached under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after it was identified as having been allegedly acquired through proceeds from drug sale. The action was carried out under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua Mohita Sharma. According to police, the property was estimated to have a market value of around Rs 1.10 crore. They said Mohd Arif has been involved in multiple NDPS cases registered at different police stations across Jammu and Kashmir, and was booked under the law in 2024.