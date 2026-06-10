Jammu Authorities Demolish Drug Peddler's House In Anti-Narcotics Drive

Jammu authorities have intensified their anti-narcotics drive by demolishing the house of an alleged drug peddler, Falla Gujjar, as part of a broader campaign to dismantle criminal networks and combat the drug menace.

Key Points Jammu authorities demolished a house linked to alleged drug peddler Falla Gujjar in Bishnah area.

This action is part of an extensive crackdown on narcotics trafficking and illegal drug-related assets.

Falla Gujjar is reportedly involved in multiple cases related to drug peddling.

Police previously demolished the house of Falla Gujjar's brother, Lau Gujjar, who was also arrested for criminal cases.

The operation forms part of a broader administrative campaign to curb the drug menace and disrupt criminal networks.

Authorities on Wednesday demolished a single-storey house allegedly belonging to a drug peddler here as part of an ongoing crackdown against narcotics trafficking and illegal assets linked to the drug trade, officials said.

Jammu Authorities Intensify Anti-Drug Drive

The house of Falla Gujjar at Chak Waziru in Bishnah area on the outskirts of Jammu was demolished following due legal procedures amid tight security arrangements, they said.

The demolition was conducted in the presence of senior civil and police officials, the officials said, adding the accused has been involved in multiple cases related to drug peddling.

Earlier, police demolished the Billi Charana house of the drug peddler's brother Lau Gujjar, who was arrested earlier this year in connection with criminal cases.

The operation forms part of a broader campaign launched by the administration to curb the menace of drugs, disrupt criminal networks, and protect communities from the harmful effects of narcotics.