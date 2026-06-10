How J&K Police Are Dismantling Drug Networks In Samba

Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified their anti-drug campaign, successfully apprehending two alleged drug peddlers in Samba district and seizing heroin worth over Rs 50 lakh, underscoring their commitment to dismantling drug networks.

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers in separate operations in Samba district.

Over 113 grams of heroin-like substance, valued at more than Rs 50 lakh in the international market, were recovered.

The arrests were made as part of an ongoing drug-free campaign by the police.

One of the arrested individuals, Shabir Ahmed, is identified as a notorious drug peddler involved in multiple cases.

Police have reiterated their zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and vowed to continue anti-narcotics operations.

Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers on Wednesday in separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, recovering narcotics valued over Rs 50 lakh, along with a weighing machine and cash, from them, officials said.

Key Arrests In Anti-Drug Campaign

Acting on information, a police team from Vijaypur police station set up a checkpoint at Tarapur Road near Rakh Barotian and intercepted a suspect moving from Ramgarh towards Rakh Barotian, they said.

During a search, police recovered approximately 53.03 grams of a heroin-like substance, a weighing machine and Rs 1,300 in cash from his possession. The accused, identified as Shabir Ahmed, a resident of Rakh Barotian in Vijaypur tehsil of Samba district, was arrested on the spot and the seized items were taken into custody, the officials said.

The action comes under the ongoing drug-free campaign. A case has been registered at Vijaypur police station and further investigation is underway. The officials said the accused is a notorious drug peddler and is allegedly involved in multiple cases registered at Vijaypur Police Station.

Major Heroin Seizure In Samba

In another operation, a police team from Bari Brahmana police station intercepted a pedestrian during patrolling near the Nihalki area, they said.

The suspect, identified as Deepak Kumar of Gurha Morh in Vijaypur tehsil, was reportedly moving from Sukhani Talab towards Shanni Kartholi Canal when he was stopped and searched.

Police recovered around 60 grams of a heroin-like substance from his possession and arrested him. A case has been registered at Bari Brahmana police station and investigation has been taken up, the officials said.

The seized heroin is estimated to be worth Rs 50 to 60 lakh in the international market, they said.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking, the police said anti-narcotics operations would continue to curb drug smuggling and dismantle drug networks.