J&K Police Seize Rs 1.2 Crore Property From Drug Peddler

Pulwama Police have taken stringent action against drug trafficking, attaching a Rs 1.20 crore residential property of a notorious drug peddler, Manzoor Mir, under the stringent provisions of the NDPS Act in Jammu and Kashmir.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pulwama Police attached a Rs 1.20 crore property belonging to drug peddler Manzoor Mir.

The property, a double-storey residential house, was seized under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

Police identified the asset as illegally acquired through illicit drug trafficking.

The accused, also known as Mann Tiger, faces multiple FIRs for drug-related offences.

Police on Wednesday attached property worth Rs 1.20 crore belonging to a drug peddler under the NDPS act in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

NDPS Act Action Against Drug Trafficker

"Police attached a double-storey residential house worth approximately Rs 1.20 crore belonging to a drug peddler, Manzoor Mir @ Mann Tiger, resident of Kadlabal Pampore, under the provisions of Section 68-F of the NDPS Act," a police spokesperson said.

He said police identified the property as illegally acquired through proceeds from the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances during an enquiry conducted by Police Station Pampore under the supervision of senior officers.

The spokesperson said the accused is involved in multiple FIRs related to drug trafficking and narcotics offences.