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J&K Police Detain Suspected Drug Peddler In Kathua

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 19, 2026 16:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken decisive action against drug trafficking, detaining a suspected peddler in Kathua under the stringent PIT-NDPS Act following an order from the Jammu Divisional Commissioner.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday detained a suspected drug peddler in Kathua district.
  • The detention was carried out under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act.
  • The warrant for Pardeep Singh's detention was issued by the Jammu Divisional Commissioner on October 17.
  • The accused is already facing two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • Police prepared a dossier against Singh to prevent his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday detained a suspected drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Kathua district and lodged him in jail, officials said.

Detention Under PIT-NDPS Act

The warrant was executed by a police team of Hiranagar police station against Pardeep Singh, a resident of Jhandi village in Hiranagar tehsil, following an order issued by the Jammu Divisional Commissioner on October 17, they said.

 

The accused is facing two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, registered at the police station.

Police prepared a dossier against the accused and submitted it to the Jammu Divisional Commissioner, seeking his detention under the PIT-NDPS Act to prevent his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, they said.

Following the issuance of the detention warrant, police lodged the accused in jail on Monday, they said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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