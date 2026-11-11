Home  » News » Doda Police Intensifies Crackdown On Drug Trafficking

Doda Police Intensifies Crackdown On Drug Trafficking

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 11, 2026 17:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Doda police have detained Tosif Malik under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, intensifying their crackdown on drug trafficking in Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, detained a man on Wednesday under the PIT-NDPS Act.
  • The detainee, identified as Tosif Malik from Bhaderwah, faces several registered cases under the NDPS Act.
  • Malik was taken into custody and lodged in district jail in Bhaderwah after completing legal formalities.
  • Doda police are intensifying their crackdown on drug trafficking and urge public cooperation.

Police on Wednesday detained a man under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda as part of their intensified crackdown on drug trafficking, officials said.

Drug Trafficking Crackdown In Doda

The detainee has been identified as Tosif Malik, a resident of Sarna in Bhaderwah tehsil, they said.

 

According to police, several cases under the NDPS Act are registered against Malik at Bhaderwah and Assar police stations.

Cases have been challaned before the competent courts and are currently under trial, police said.

Acting on the detention order, police took Malik into custody and lodged him in district jail in Bhaderwah after completing the requisite legal formalities.

Doda police reiterated its commitment to combating drug trafficking and urged the public to share information about suspected drug-related activities with the nearest police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

drug traffickingdoda policepit-ndps actjammu and kashmirtosif malik

More From Rediff

Arpita Singh, Painter Who Defied Labels

Arpita Singh, Painter Who Defied Labels
An Indian Scientist's Nobel Connection

An Indian Scientist's Nobel Connection
4 injured as passenger train derails in Assam

4 injured as passenger train derails in Assam

Related Stories

Notorious Drug Peddler Held Under PIT-NDPS Act In Doda

Notorious Drug Peddler Held Under PIT-NDPS Act In Doda

Web Stories

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali
Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled