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Over 10 Kg Contraband Seized In Bandipora Drug Bust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 02, 2026 21:24 IST 2 Minutes Read

Bandipora Police have successfully apprehended an alleged drug peddler, Tariq Ahmad Mir, seizing over 10 kilograms of charas-like substance in a significant operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police on Monday arrested an alleged drug peddler in Bandipora district.
  • Over 10 kilograms of charas-like substance were recovered from the accused, Tariq Ahmad Mir.
  • The arrest was made during a naka checking at Hakbara-Chandergair crossing in Hajin area.
  • A case has been registered against Mir under relevant sections of law.

Police on Monday arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered over 10 kilograms of contraband substance from his possession in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The man, identified as Tariq Ahmad Mir, was arrested during naka checking at Hakbara-Chandergair crossing in Hajin area, a police spokesperson said.

 

"Bandipora Police recovered 10.13 kilograms of charas-like substance from his possession," he said.

A case has been registered against Mir under relevant sections of law, the spokesperson added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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drug peddler arrestedbandipora policecontraband seizurejammu and kashmircharas recovery

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