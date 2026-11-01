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Drug Peddler Hiding In Nepal Arrested In Sikar With MDMA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 01, 2026 20:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Rajasthan police successfully apprehended alleged drug peddler Hariram Jat in Sikar on Sunday, recovering 98.40 grams of MDMA after he had evaded capture by hiding in Nepal for nearly a year.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An alleged drug peddler, Hariram Jat, was arrested in Sikar, Rajasthan, on Sunday.
  • Jat had been hiding in Nepal for nearly a year before his apprehension.
  • Police recovered 98.40 grams of MDMA from his possession during the arrest.
  • A reward of Rs 2,000 had been announced by police for information leading to his arrest.
  • He was intercepted on Saturday after a tip-off about him bringing his damaged car to Sikar for repair.

An alleged drug peddler who was hiding in Nepal for nearly a year was arrested with 98.40 grams of MDMA in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Sunday.

Sikar Police Operation Leads To Arrest

Police had announced a reward of Rs 2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the accused, Hariram Jat (35), a resident of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh.

 

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Nain said Jat was wanted in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case registered at the Sadar police station.

Acting on a tip-off on Saturday that the accused was bringing his damaged car to Sikar for repair, a joint team of Kotwali police and the District Special Team (DST) reached Salasar road, the SP said.

Jat abandoned the damaged vehicle near the Bikaner-Jaipur bypass and was walking towards the city when the team intercepted him, he said.

During a search, 98.40 grams of MDMA was recovered from his possession and he was arrested under the NDPS Act, Nain said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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