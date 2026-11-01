Drug Peddler Hiding In Nepal Arrested In Sikar With MDMA

Rajasthan police successfully apprehended alleged drug peddler Hariram Jat in Sikar on Sunday, recovering 98.40 grams of MDMA after he had evaded capture by hiding in Nepal for nearly a year.
Key Points
- An alleged drug peddler, Hariram Jat, was arrested in Sikar, Rajasthan, on Sunday.
- Jat had been hiding in Nepal for nearly a year before his apprehension.
- Police recovered 98.40 grams of MDMA from his possession during the arrest.
- A reward of Rs 2,000 had been announced by police for information leading to his arrest.
- He was intercepted on Saturday after a tip-off about him bringing his damaged car to Sikar for repair.
An alleged drug peddler who was hiding in Nepal for nearly a year was arrested with 98.40 grams of MDMA in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Sunday.
Sikar Police Operation Leads To Arrest
Police had announced a reward of Rs 2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the accused, Hariram Jat (35), a resident of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Nain said Jat was wanted in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case registered at the Sadar police station.
Acting on a tip-off on Saturday that the accused was bringing his damaged car to Sikar for repair, a joint team of Kotwali police and the District Special Team (DST) reached Salasar road, the SP said.
Jat abandoned the damaged vehicle near the Bikaner-Jaipur bypass and was walking towards the city when the team intercepted him, he said.
During a search, 98.40 grams of MDMA was recovered from his possession and he was arrested under the NDPS Act, Nain said.