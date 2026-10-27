Drug Accused Shot In Leg During Escape Attempt From Ahmedabad Police

A man accused in a major narcotics case was shot in the leg on Monday while allegedly attempting to escape from Ahmedabad Crime Branch custody, highlighting the challenges faced by law enforcement in handling high-profile drug offenders.

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Key Points Kafeel Ahmed, an accused in a Rs 25 crore narcotics case, was shot in the leg on Monday.

The incident occurred near the Sabarmati Riverfront as Ahmed allegedly tried to escape police custody during a medical check-up.

A sub-inspector sustained hand injuries during the scuffle with the accused.

Ahmed was previously arrested on October 21 in connection with the seizure of 4.53 kg heroin and 2.49 kg mephedrone.

Police officials are expected to provide further details on Tuesday regarding the incident.

A man arrested in a case in which narcotics worth nearly Rs 25 crore were seized was shot in the leg on Monday after he allegedly tried to escape from the custody of Ahmedabad Crime Branch while being taken for a routine medical check-up, an official said.

Details Of The Escape Attempt

Kafeel Ahmed (59) sustained a gunshot wound on his leg during a scuffle with the crime branch team around 4.30 pm near the Sabarmati Riverfront, an official statement informed.

"Ahmed was taken to a hospital for treatment. A sub-inspector also sustained injuries to his hand during the scuffle," it added.

The Crime Branch did not clarify if the firing was accidental or whether it was to prevent the accused from escaping. Senior police officials are expected to address a press conference on Tuesday to provide details of the incident.

Ahmed was among three men arrested by the Surat and Ahmedabad crime branches on October 21 after 4.53 kg of heroin and 2.49 kg of mephedrone, collectively valued at around Rs 25 crore, were seized near the CTM toll plaza on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway under Ramol police station limits.

According to the police, Ahmed had previously been arrested in Jaipur in connection with the seizure of 18.5 kg of charas, in Ahmedabad with 100 grams of mephedrone, and in Rajasthan with 3 kg of alprazolam while on parole.

The other two accused were identified as Tifel Nokhej (44), a resident of New Delhi, and Mohammed Imran Alvi (38), a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.