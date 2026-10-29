Three Arrested With Charas From Himachal

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three individuals, including a repeat offender with a history of serious crimes, seizing over a kilogram of charas allegedly trafficked from Himachal Pradesh for distribution in the national capital.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested three men on October 27 with 1.279 kg of charas in Dwarka.

The charas was allegedly procured from Jari, Himachal Pradesh, for sale in the Delhi-NCR region.

The accused, Navdeep Goyat, Bunty, and Sandeep, were intercepted in a white car.

Navdeep Goyat has 17 previous criminal cases, including murder, and was released from jail in June after a previous narcotics arrest.

The men planned to sell the contraband to potential buyers in the national capital.

The Delhi Police has arrested three men with 1.279 kg of charas allegedly procured from Himachal Pradesh for sale in the national capital, officials said on Thursday.

The accused were travelling in a white car when they were intercepted near Gate No 10 of Yashobhoomi T-point on Dabri-Gurugram Marg in Dwarka on October 27, police said.

Details Of The Arrest And Seizure

They were identified as Navdeep Goyat alias Chotu (31), Bunty alias Banti (34) and Sandeep (30), all residents of Haryana's Jind district.

Police recovered 879 grams of charas from Goyat, 231 grams from Bunty and 169 grams from Sandeep. The car allegedly used to transport the contraband was also seized, they said.

A case of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Crime Branch police station.

The Intelligence Operation

Police conducted an intelligence-based operation near Yashobhoomi T-point when they noticed three men standing beside the car. On seeing the police team approach, the men allegedly got inside the vehicle and the driver attempted to start it. The team intervened and apprehended all three, leading to the recovery of the contraband.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had travelled to Jari in Himachal Pradesh to procure charas and were returning to the Delhi-NCR region to look for potential buyers. They had planned to sell the contraband, police said.

Accused's Criminal Background

Goyat has 17 previous criminal cases registered against him, including three murder cases, besides cases related to robbery, dacoity, attempted murder, kidnapping and firing at police personnel, officials said.

He allegedly told investigators that he had been consuming charas and sulfa since 2016 and had previously procured the contraband from Malana and Jari in Himachal Pradesh for sale near tea stalls in Jind and Chandigarh. He was arrested in another narcotics case in March this year and released from jail in June, they added.

Bunty, who works as a disc jockey in Jind, allegedly told police that he had been consuming charas and sulfa for around four years. He came in contact with Goyat while in jail and later agreed to join him in procuring and selling the contraband, police said.

Sandeep, who drives poultry transport vehicles, allegedly joined the plan after Bunty approached him with the proposal of making money by selling charas, they added.