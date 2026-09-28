Operation Prahar: Drones Uncover Rs 3 Crore Cannabis Haul In MP

Madhya Pradesh police have successfully conducted 'Operation Prahar', utilizing advanced drone technology to seize cannabis plants valued at nearly Rs 3 crore in Khargone, marking a significant blow against illegal drug cultivation in the region.

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Key Points Madhya Pradesh police seized cannabis plants worth nearly Rs 3 crore in Khargone district.

Drones were effectively deployed to locate and access remote illegal cultivation sites.

The operation, named 'Operation Prahar', involved a joint team of 75 police personnel.

Over 15,000 cannabis plants, weighing approximately 60 quintals, were confiscated.

Four accused are absconding, and cases have been registered under the NDPS Act.

Police on Monday seized 15,191 cannabis plants weighing around 60 quintals and valued at nearly Rs 3 crore in the remote tribal hill region of Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh by deploying drones.

Officials described it as the biggest action against illegal ganja cultivation in the district.

Drones Aid In Locating Remote Cultivation

All four accused are absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them, police said.

Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma told reporters that the action was carried out under 'Operation Prahar' in the Chainpur police station area, where illegal ganja was being cultivated on forest land allotted under land-lease rights at Jamli and Guwada Thata Faliya.

At Jamli, police seized 9,391 plants weighing around 3,765 kg, with an estimated value of Rs 1.90 crore, while 5,800 plants weighing around 2,209 kg and valued at about Rs 1.10 crore were seized from Guwada Thata Faliya, he said.

A joint team of 75 police personnel from Chainpur, Bhikangaon, Bistan, Gogawan police stations and the police lines was formed for the operation.

The team used drones to search the fields and reached the cultivation sites through rivers, hills and difficult terrain before carrying out the seizures.

The operation took several hours as the area falls in a mobile network 'shadow zone', police said.

Two separate cases were registered against four accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.