Empowering Women Farmers With Drone Technology

Discover how the TVK government's new 'Vetri Vaanmagal' scheme is empowering women farmers in Tamil Nadu by providing essential drone operation training and subsidised drones to revolutionise agricultural practices.

Key Points The TVK government introduced the 'Vetri Vaanmagal' scheme to train women farmers in drone operation.

The initiative aims to ease agricultural tasks like spraying and monitoring, and address labour shortages.

500 eligible individuals, including 100 women, will receive drone operator training and pilot licenses at state cost.

50 trained women will receive drones with a 50% subsidy, backed by a Rs 2.50 crore state allocation.

The scheme aligns with the UN's "International Year of Women Farmers" in 2026, promoting women's role in modern agriculture.

The TVK government announced the introduction of 'Vetri Vaanmagal' scheme for women farmers, who will be given training in drone operation to ease their agricultural activities.

Presenting the TVK regime's first agriculture budget, state Agriculture Minister R Vinoth told the House that drone technology in India is creating new job opportunities in agriculture, construction, freight transport, surveillance, and disaster management sectors.

Empowering Women Through Agricultural Drone Training

"With the United Nations having declared 2026 as the "International Year of Women Farmers", enabling women to work as drone operators will ease agricultural activities such as fertiliser, pesticide spraying, crop monitoring while addressing labour shortages in the sector", he added.

"For this, 500 eligible persons, including 100 women, will be provided drone operator training and a drone pilot license through the Remote Pilot Training Organization of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University at State government cost of Rs.1.50 crore", he said adding "drones will be provided with 50 per cent subsidy to 50 trained women, at an allocation of Rs 2.50 crore from the state fund.

Noting that the Chief Minister, who established the Singappen (Lioness) force to protect women, the Minister said, "is now set to create the Vaanmagal Force to safeguard agriculture".