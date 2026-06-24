Made-in-India drone swarms pass battlefield trial

The autonomous, edge-native drone swarms are capable of continuing operations even when some lose connectivity, run low on battery, or return to base.



IMAGE: Tashi's vertex coordination fabric has inverted this paradigm by allowing every drone in the swarm to communicate with every other drone through a shared directed acyclic graph mesh, continuously exchanging state, intent, and tasking. Illustration: Kind courtesy Tashi Network/@tashiprotocol/X

Autonomous Drone Swarms Tested

In a development in next-generation military technology, autonomous coordination firm Tashi Network and Indian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and defence solutions provider DroneVerse on Tuesday unveiled autonomous, edge-native drone swarms after successful live tests of drones capable of continuing operations even when some lose connectivity, run low on battery, or return to base.

The live field trial, among the first of its kind in India, was conducted in the Delhi region and showcased how groups of drones can communicate directly with one another, make decisions collectively and complete missions without depending on a central control station.

The success comes at a time when militaries around the world are rapidly shifting from deploying individual UAVs to coordinated drone swarms capable of carrying out surveillance and strike missions.

Key Points Tashi Network and DroneVerse successfully demonstrated autonomous drone swarms operating without dependence on central control stations.

The 72-hour field evaluation simulated battlefield and rescue missions across a 20,000-square-metre operational environment.

Drone teams dynamically reassigned tasks when individual drones lost connectivity, returned to base, or experienced low batteries.

A decentralised communication mesh enabled drones to share mission data, coordinate decisions, and maintain operational resilience.

Companies plan larger swarm deployments, complex missions, and adaptive battlefield systems following the successful demonstration.

Simulated Battlefield Operations

The joint exercise was conducted over a 72-hour evaluation period and involved multiple autonomous drone teams operating across a simulated battlefield spread over 20,000 square metres.

The swarm drones were stress-tested across two high-stakes operational environments.

Find-Fix-Finish Mission Success

In the first scenario, multirole tactical drones executed a coordinated find-fix-finish mission over a predefined perimeter.

Surveillance drones were tasked with searching a designated area for targets.

Once a target was detected, reconnaissance drones relayed the information and sought approval from a human operator.

After authorisation was granted, the drones coordinated the rest of the mission autonomously.

The second scenario simulated a search-and-rescue operation.

The drone swarm automatically divided the search area among itself to maximise coverage.

During the mission, one drone was forced to return to base due to a low battery.

Instead of leaving a gap in the search area, the remaining drones instantly redistributed the workload among themselves.

The drones performed as expected by maintaining a shared and continuously updated understanding of the mission.

"Most autonomous systems fall apart the moment the link to their master is jammed, drops or lags. But here we proved the opposite.

"Humans stay in the loop for intent, but machines handle the millisecond-by-millisecond choreography.

"We are now moving from remote-controlled fleets to thinking swarms," said Amar Bedi, chief executive officer (CEO) of Tashi Network.

Decentralised Communication Mesh

At the heart of the technology is a decentralised communication mesh.

Traditionally, drones rely on direct links with a control station, creating a potential vulnerability because the entire operation can be affected if the command link is jammed or destroyed.

Tashi's vertex coordination fabric has inverted this paradigm by allowing every drone in the swarm to communicate with every other drone through a shared directed acyclic graph mesh, continuously exchanging state, intent, and tasking.

As a result, each drone is aware of the overall mission plan and can help redistribute tasks if another drone becomes unavailable.

Pawan Khatri, founder and CEO of DroneVerse, said the trial was designed not merely to test drones but to validate an entire autonomous ecosystem.

"Defence and internal security agencies require groups of drones that can operate as coordinated teams rather than isolated platforms.

"The successful trial reflects a broader trend in modern warfare.

"This builds on our recent artificial intelligence-enabled autonomous deployments with the armed forces, turning isolated drones into a resilient team," he said.

Future Of Smart Warfare

Following the successful field trial, Tashi and DroneVerse plan to expand testing to larger drone formations, more complex mission scenarios and mixed payload configurations.

Future autonomous systems will be capable of adapting to changing battlefield conditions in real time, enabling drone swarms to continue operating even when communication networks are disrupted or individual platforms are lost.

"India doesn't just need more drones in the sky; it needs smarter skies.

"This live test is a vital step towards a future where autonomous systems can be trusted to share context, adapt on the fly, and finish the job even when the network around them is falling apart," added Bedi.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff