Security agencies have recovered a drone from an agricultural field near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, prompting an investigation into its origin and potential cross-border use.

Key Points A drone was recovered from an agricultural field in Jangichak village, Hiranagar sector, Kathua district on Friday evening.

The drone has been sent for forensic examination to determine its origin, make, model, and whether it was used for any cross-border activity.

No incriminating material or suspicious items were found along with the drone at the recovery site.

Security agencies have in the past flagged the use of drones by Pakistan-based terror handlers for smuggling narcotics, arms, and ammunition across the International Border.

A drone was recovered from an agricultural field near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Saturday.

Investigation Underway After Drone Recovery

The drone was spotted in a field in Jangichak village in the Hiranagar sector on Friday evening and was subsequently seized by security agencies, they said.

The drone has been sent for forensic examination to ascertain its origin, make, model and technical specifications, and determine whether it was used for any cross-border activity, the officials said.

Security agencies are also investigating the circumstances in which it landed in the area, they added.

No incriminating material or suspicious items were found along with the drone at the recovery site, the officials said.

Security agencies have in the past flagged the use of drones by Pakistan-based terror handlers and their operatives to smuggle narcotics, arms and ammunition across the International Border into Jammu and Kashmir.