Army Recovers Suspected Drone In Samba District

A suspected drone, believed to have been brought down by Indian Army jamming operations, was recovered in an agricultural field in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a forensic investigation into its origin and potential cross-border links.

Key Points A drone was discovered in an agricultural field in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, by a local resident.

The Indian Army had previously detected an unidentified flying object and initiated anti-drone jamming protocols.

Authorities suspect the recovered drone is the same object brought down by the jamming operation.

The drone has been sent for forensic examination to determine its origin and potential use in cross-border activities.

The incident highlights ongoing vigilance against aerial threats in the region.

A drone was recovered from an open field in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The drone was found lying in an agricultural field near Devak by a resident of Chak Salaria, who spotted it while out on a morning run at 5:50 am, the officials said. They said the individual immediately informed the nearby army unit and subsequently the drone was seized.

Forensic Examination Underway

The drone has been sent for forensic examination to determine its origin, technical specifications, and whether it was used for any cross-border activity, the officials said.

Earlier, Army troops deployed in the adjoining Nandpur village detected an unidentified flying object, suspected to be a drone, as it approached from the Arnia side at around 9 pm on Monday. The Army immediately activated its anti-drone protocol and initiated jamming measures against the suspected drone, officials said. They said the recovered drone is suspected to be the same flying object and is believed to have come down following the jamming operation.