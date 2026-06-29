Pakistan Drone Carrying Heroin Crashes Near Indian Border

Discover how a drone carrying 5 kg of heroin crashed near the India-Pakistan border in Narang Mandi, revealing a sophisticated cross-border drug smuggling operation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A drone carrying 5 kg of heroin crashed in Narang Mandi, Pakistan, near the India-Pakistan border.

The drone was allegedly being used to smuggle drugs into India from the Narang Mandi side.

Pakistani police seized the drone and the contraband, launching an investigation into the incident.

The incident highlights the increasing use of drones in cross-border drug trafficking operations.

Payments for these smuggled drugs are reportedly made in Dubai, indicating an international network.

A drone carrying illegal drugs allegedly being smuggled to India crashed near the border area in Punjab province of Pakistan, an official said on Monday. The incident took place in Narang Mandi area, some 70 km from Lahore, on Saturday. Narang Mandi is located approximately 8 kilometres from the India-Pakistan border.

Investigation Into Cross-Border Drug Smuggling

Police said that 5kg of heroin was being smuggled to India from the Narang Mandi side through a drone when it crashed. According to senior police officer Bilal Zafar Sheikh, police have seized the drone and contraband. They also cordoned off the crime spot and launched an investigation.

"Police were alerted that a drone fell on a house roof in Narang Mandi near the border area. An initial inquiry suggests a black drone 3 ft long was found on a house roof in Mohalla Rafiqabad, Gali Plaza Wali. "A packet wrapped in yellow tape with reflective lights was found inside the drone. The packet contains 5 kg of heroin," Sheikh said and added that police have intensified patrolling in the area. No suspect has been arrested as yet.

The drug business has reportedly flourished in Lahore, Sialkot and Kasur for the last few decades as hubs for cross-border drug trafficking. "Payments against these smuggled drugs are made in Dubai," the police officer said.