Husband Arrested For Stabbing Man In Live-In Relationship

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, a man was fatally stabbed by the husband of a woman he was in a live-in relationship with, leading to a murder investigation.

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Key Points A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Sunday night.

The accused, Satish Jat, allegedly attacked the victim, Rajesh Kumawat, who was in a live-in relationship with Satish's wife.

Satish entered Rajesh's house around 10 pm and stabbed him while he was sleeping, then attempted to flee but was caught by family members.

Rajesh died on the way to the hospital after being referred due to his critical condition.

A murder case has been registered against Satish, who is currently undergoing treatment under police custody and will be formally arrested once medically fit.

A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, allegedly by the husband of a woman with whom he was in a live-in relationship, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Pilani town on Sunday night when the accused entered the victim's house and attacked him with a knife while he was sleeping, they said.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumawat alias Sonu alias Michael, a resident of Nayakon Ka Mohalla in Pilani.

Details Of The Attack

According to police, the accused, Satish Jat (42) jumped over the main entrance of the house around 10 pm and entered the room where Rajesh was sleeping and allegedly stabbed him several times.

Hearing the commotion, family members woke up and tried to apprehend the accused. Satish attempted to escape by jumping over the main gate but was caught by the family members and handed over to the police.

Both Rajesh and the accused, who was also injured, were taken to hospital.

Rajesh was referred to Jhunjhunu due to his critical condition but died on the way.

Investigation And Background

Pilani SHO Alka Bishnoi said the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination at Bhagwan Das Khetan Government Hospital on Monday.

A murder case has been registered against Satish on the complaint of the deceased's family, she said.

The accused is undergoing treatment at a private hospital under police custody.

Police said he would be formally arrested and questioned once declared medically fit.

Satish works as a driver and had married a woman from West Bengal about 10 years ago. The woman went missing from his house around six months ago, following which he lodged a police complaint.

Police said the woman had since been living with Rajesh, who worked as a mason.