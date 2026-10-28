Delhi Driver Dies After Being Stabbed Over 'Extra Choley'

A tragic dispute over "extra choley" in outer Delhi has led to the death of a 35-year-old driver, with the vendor now facing murder charges as police continue their investigation into the fatal stabbing.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 35-year-old driver, Sandeep, died on Tuesday after being stabbed multiple times in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar.

The incident occurred on Sunday following an alleged dispute over asking for "extra choley" from a street vendor.

The accused vendor, Chintu Gupta, has been arrested, and murder charges were invoked following Sandeep's death.

Sandeep's father alleges that three to four people were involved in the attack and seeks justice for his son.

Police are currently investigating the role of other persons allegedly involved in the incident.

A 35-year-old driver who was stabbed multiple times following an alleged dispute over asking for "extra choley" in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area died during treatment on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Sandeep, was allegedly attacked during a scuffle with a 'choley-bhaturey' seller near Jwalapuri Nala on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Chintu Gupta, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said, adding that murder charges have been invoked following the victim's death.

Investigation And Arrest

After the stabbing, Sandeep was initially admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on October 25 night, and was later shifted to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh, where he died during treatment.

According to police, his medico-legal case (MLC) report recorded three stab wounds on the left side of his abdomen, three lacerated wounds on his left forearm and another lacerated wound on his wrist.

"The injured man was declared unfit to give a statement, following which police initiated an inquiry into the circumstances of the incident. During the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that a scuffle had taken place between the injured and the 'choley-bhaturey' seller near Jwalapuri Nala," a senior police officer said.

Considering the nature of the injuries and the circumstances at the spot, an FIR was registered at Paschim Vihar West police station on the same day under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the BNS.

The office further said that during the investigation, Gupta, the food vendor, was arrested and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. Following his death, BNS Section 103(1) (murder) was added to the case, police said.

Father's Account Of The Incident

Sandeep's father, Bijender Singh, alleged that his son was attacked after a minor argument over food escalated into violence.

Recounting the incident, Singh said his son had gone to a Sunday market and asked the vendor for some extra choley. An argument followed, during which the vendor allegedly abused Sandeep. His son also got involved in a scuffle, following which he was stabbed repeatedly, the father alleged.

"I got to know about the incident and immediately reached the spot. Some eyewitnesses also helped me pick him up," Singh told PTI.

He said Sandeep was initially taken to a nearby hospital, but he later arranged to shift him to another facility for better treatment. The family eventually moved him to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh, where doctors treated him for his injuries.

However, Sandeep died on Tuesday, two days after the alleged attack. "My son's only fault was that he asked the shopkeeper for some extra choley. He was stabbed several times and died after battling for his life for two days," Singh alleged.

Family Seeks Justice

The victim, a resident of Rav Vihar in Nihal Vihar, worked as a private car driver. He is survived by his wife and two sons, aged four and 10.

The father further alleged that three to four people were involved in the attack, but police had arrested only the vendor so far. "We want justice. All those involved in the killing should be identified and arrested," Singh added.

Police said further investigation was underway and the role of other persons allegedly involved in the incident was being examined.