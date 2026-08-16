DRI uncovers Rs 2,500-cr areca nut import fraud; 9 held

Discover how the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) exposed a massive Rs 2,500 crore areca nut import fraud, involving false declarations of origin to evade customs duties under the SAFTA agreement.

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Key Points DRI uncovered a network fraudulently importing South-East Asian areca nuts into India.

The syndicate falsely declared the nuts as Bangladeshi origin to exploit SAFTA's concessional duty benefits.

This illegal operation has resulted in a potential revenue loss exceeding Rs 2,500 crore for the Indian exchequer.

Nine individuals have been arrested, and Rs 75 lakh in cash along with 160 MT of areca nuts were seized during searches.

The scam involved mis-declaring the country of origin from Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia as Bangladesh to avoid 100% Basic Customs Duty.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers have dismantled a network involved in importing South-East Asian areca nuts into India by falsely declaring them as Bangladeshi origin and fraudulently availing concessional duty benefits under the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA).

The finance ministry, in a statement, said an investigation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has so far revealed a potential revenue loss of more than Rs 2,500 crore through illegal imports of areca nuts.

Nine persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Understanding The Areca Nut Import Fraud

The import of areca nuts into India attracts a Basic Customs Duty (BCD) of 100 percent. However, eligible imports of areca nuts made under the SAFTA agreement are fully exempt from customs duty.

The areca nuts originating from Bangladesh are entitled to exemption under SAFTA if imports meet the prescribed Rules of Origin criterion.

Intelligence gathered and developed by DRI indicated that certain syndicates were fraudulently claiming SAFTA benefits on a very large scale on imports of areca nuts.

"While they were importing areca nuts originating and sourced from Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and other South-East Asian countries, they were mis-declaring the country of origin of areca nuts imported into India as Bangladesh," the ministry said.

DRI's Crackdown And Recoveries

Thereafter, simultaneous searches were conducted at multiple premises linked to importers, customs brokers and IEC holders in Kolkata and Visakhapatnam.

Several incriminating documents and substantial evidences establishing the South-East Asian origin of areca nuts were recovered. DRI officers also recovered and seized around Rs 75 lakh in cash, believed to be sale proceeds of illegally-imported goods and seized 160 MT of areca nuts.

"The investigations so far have revealed huge scale of fraudulent imports of areca nuts in which exchequer has been duped of customs duty in excess of Rs 2,500 crore in recent years," the ministry said, adding that the customs broker's licence has been suspended and nine persons have been arrested.