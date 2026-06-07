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How DRI Uncovered A Rs 5 Crore Gold Smuggling Syndicate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 07, 2026 19:08 IST

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The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully dismantled a sophisticated gold-smuggling syndicate at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, seizing Rs 5 crore worth of gold and arresting seven individuals, including airport staff, in a significant blow against illegal gold trade.

Key Points

  • DRI's "Operation Golden Nexus" busted a gold-smuggling syndicate at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
  • Authorities seized 3.2 kg of 24-carat gold dust, valued at approximately Rs 5 crore.
  • Seven individuals were arrested, including Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan nationals, three transit passengers, and three airport employees.
  • The gold was smuggled into India by being concealed inside the bodies of transit passengers.
  • The crackdown highlights efforts against gold smuggling, intensified by higher duties and taxes on gold.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has exposed a gold-smuggling syndicate involving Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan nationals at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and seized Rs 5 crore worth of the yellow metal, officials said on Sunday.

DRI Busts International Gold Smuggling Ring

As many as seven persons, including three airport staffers, linked with the network were arrested, an official said.

 

Based on specific intelligence, DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit conducted "Operation Golden Nexus" at the airport on Saturday and seized 3.2 kg of foreign-origin 24-carat gold dust in wax form, valued at about Rs 5 crore, he said.

During the operation, the DRI took into custody seven persons, including three transit passengers, a Bangladeshi national and two Sri Lankan nationals, who had allegedly smuggled the gold into India by concealing it inside their bodies, he said.

Three airport employees, including two bus coach drivers and one coach monitor, were also intercepted while they were receiving and attempting to deliver the gold outside the airport to a local receiver, the official said, adding that the receiver was also arrested.

The operation led to the dismantling of the entire smuggling chain, the DRI official said. The seizure has been made under the Customs Act.

The agency said the crackdown takes significance against the backdrop of higher duties and taxes on gold introduced by the government to conserve foreign exchange and strengthen economic security, he said.

Further investigations are underway, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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