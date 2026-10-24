DRI Nabs Two With Rs 1.56 Crore Foreign Currency At Hyderabad Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence successfully intercepted two passengers at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, seizing foreign currency valued at approximately Rs 1.56 crore in a significant anti-smuggling operation.

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Key Points DRI's Hyderabad Zonal Unit intercepted an Indian male passenger scheduled to fly from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur on October 22.

An examination of his cabin baggage led to the recovery of foreign currency, including US dollars and Malaysian ringgit, worth around Rs 63.62 lakh.

A female passenger on the same flight was also intercepted, and a search of her cabin baggage led to the recovery of USD 97,600, valued at around Rs 91.94 lakh.

Both passengers failed to produce documents to establish the lawful procurement and carriage of the foreign currency.

The entire consignment of foreign currency, valued at around Rs 1.56 crore, was seized on Saturday, and both individuals were arrested.

The DRI has seized foreign currency worth around Rs 1.56 crore and arrested two passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, officials said on Saturday.

DRI Intercepts Passengers

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's Hyderabad Zonal Unit intercepted an Indian male passenger scheduled to fly from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 22, according to a press release.

An examination of his cabin baggage led to the recovery of foreign currency, including US dollars and Malaysian ringgit, worth around Rs 63.62 lakh. The currency was concealed in a black plastic cover among clothes in his trolley bag, the release said.

During preliminary questioning, officers learnt that a female passenger was also travelling on the same flight under a different passenger name record (PNR), it said.

The officers placed her under surveillance and subsequently intercepted her. A search of her cabin baggage led to the recovery of USD 97,600, valued at around Rs 91.94 lakh. The currency was similarly concealed in a black plastic cover among clothes in her trolley bag, the DRI said.

Both passengers failed to produce documents to establish the lawful procurement and carriage of the foreign currency, the agency said.

The entire consignment of foreign currency, valued at around Rs 1.56 crore, along with the trolley bags used to conceal it, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the release said.

Both passengers were arrested, and further investigation is under way, officials added.