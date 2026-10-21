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DRI Nabs Passenger With Over 9 Kg Meth In Bhopal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 21, 2026 21:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers have successfully intercepted a passenger in Bhopal, leading to the significant seizure of over 9 kg of methamphetamine and an arrest under the stringent NDPS Act.

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Key Points

  • DRI officers seized over 9 kg of crystalline methamphetamine in Bhopal.
  • One passenger was arrested in connection with the drug haul.
  • The interception occurred after a bus travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru reached Bhopal ISBT.
  • The seized substance was confirmed as methamphetamine through field testing.
  • The arrest was made under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers have seized over 9 kg of methamphetamine in Bhopal and arrested one person.

Details Of The Drug Seizure

The DRI officers intercepted a passenger travelling by bus from Delhi to Bengaluru after the bus reached Bhopal ISBT. An examination of the passenger's baggage led to the recovery of 11 plastic packets containing crystalline methamphetamine, weighing 9.139 kg.

 

"Field testing confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in the recovered substance, which was seized and the passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985," a finance ministry statement said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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