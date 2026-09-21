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DRI Cracks Down On Illicit Drug Trafficking With Massive Seizures

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 21, 2026 20:26 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has made significant strides in combating illicit drug trafficking, seizing over 845 kg of contraband and arresting 15 individuals in a series of intelligence-led operations across India.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized over 845 kg of various contraband substances in recent operations.
  • A total of 15 individuals were arrested in connection with illicit drug trafficking across the country.
  • Significant seizures included 6 kg of charas/hashish from Nepal, 801 kg of cannabis near Bodh Gaya, and 5.8 kg of cocaine at IGI Airport.
  • DRI also intercepted multiple consignments of Amphetamine, seizing approximately 4.5 kg of stimulants.
  • These intelligence-led operations highlight DRI's sustained crackdown on drug trafficking networks in India.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized over 845 kg of contraband, including ganja/cannabis, charas, amphetamine, and arrested 15 persons.

"Continuing its sustained crackdown on illicit drug trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has effected significant seizures of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in multiple intelligence-led operations across the country," the finance ministry said in a statement.

 

Major Drug Seizures Across India

On September 20, based on specific intelligence regarding smuggling of charas/hashish from Nepal, DRI officers intercepted two female passengers travelling by Jan Nayak Express at Gorakhpur Railway Station. Their personal search resulted in the recovery of around 6 kg of charas/sashish, concealed in kneecaps wrapped around their thighs and hidden under their sarees.

In addition, DRI officers also seized around 801 kg of cannabis in two significant operations, including one near Bodh Gaya. Search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of around 752.3 kg of ganja/cannabis, packed in 737 packets and concealed in rice husk.

International Trafficking Routes Disrupted

In another major intelligence-led operation at IGI Airport, New Delhi, on September 15, DRI officers intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai via Doha. Baggage examination resulted in the recovery of around 5.8 kg of cocaine packed in nine packets.

Also, in a series of operations, DRI intercepted multiple consignments of Amphetamine and seized cumulatively around 4.5 kg of Amphetamine type stimulants and five persons were arrested in these three operations.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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dri drug seizurecontraband traffickingnarcotics indiaamphetamine seizurecocaine bust

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