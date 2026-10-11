High-Speed Chase Leads To Rs 8.98 Crore Gold Seizure By DRI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence successfully intercepted a major gold smuggling operation near Visakhapatnam, seizing foreign-origin gold worth Rs 8.98 crores and arresting two individuals after a dramatic highway chase.

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Key Points The DRI seized over 5.8 kg of foreign-origin gold, valued at Rs 8.98 crores, near Visakhapatnam.

The seizure followed a high-speed highway chase of a car travelling from Kolkata to Hyderabad on the night of October 8-9.

The gold was found hidden in a specially fabricated cavity beneath the front co-passenger seat.

Officials confirmed the gold was smuggled through the India-Bangladesh border.

Two persons have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody under the Customs Act, 1962.

The DRI has seized foreign-origin gold weighing over 5.8 kg valued at Rs 8.98 crores after a high-speed highway chase near Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh and arrested two persons in this connection, officials said on Sunday.

DRI's Vigilance Leads To Major Seizure

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI Visakhapatnam unit maintained heightened vigilance alongside the National Highway.

After a long chase, a car with two passengers travelling from Kolkata to Hyderabad was intercepted at Visakhapatnam on the night of October 8-9, a release from DRI said.

Prolonged interrogation and systematic rummaging of the vehicle ultimately led to the detection of a specially fabricated cavity beneath the leg space of the front co-passenger seat.

"From that secret cavity, three packets containing 5,832.90 grams of 24 carat/999 purity foreign origin Gold valued at Rs 8.98 crores market price were eventually recovered," it said.

The DRI said the gold was admittedly smuggled through the India-Bangladesh border and was being transported to Hyderabad.

The recovered gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Both the persons were arrested and produced before the jurisdictional Magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody, the release said.