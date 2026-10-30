DRI Intercepts Bus, Uncovers Major Amphetamine Trafficking Operation

Discover how the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) successfully dismantled an interstate amphetamine trafficking network, leading to a significant drug seizure and arrests in Nagpur, highlighting ongoing efforts against illicit narcotics.

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Key Points DRI busted an interstate drug trafficking network in Nagpur district, an official said on Friday.

Officials seized 3.01 kg of amphetamine, valued at Rs 2.4 crore, on Wednesday.

Two bus passengers were arrested under the NDPS Act after their Bengaluru-bound bus was intercepted.

The contraband was found concealed in white pouches hidden inside clothes in unusually heavy bags.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted an interstate drug trafficking network by seizing 3.01 kg of amphetamine worth Rs 2.4 crore and arresting two bus passengers in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said on Friday.

DRI Intercepts Bus, Seizes Contraband

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the DRI's Nagpur Regional Unit intercepted a Bengaluru-bound bus originating from Delhi at the Bhagimari Toll Plaza on NH-47 on Wednesday, the official said.

On inspecting the luggage of some passengers, officers found three bags unusually heavy and discovered packets of a white crystalline substance concealed inside white pouches hidden in clothes, he said.

On field testing, the samples, collectively weighing 3 kg, were found to be amphetamine, the official said, adding that the contraband was worth Rs 2.4 crore.

Two passengers were arrested under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a probe is underway, he said.