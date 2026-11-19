The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has successfully intercepted a massive 71.24 kg heroin consignment in Chennai, preventing its smuggling to Sri Lanka and leading to two arrests, underscoring India's robust efforts against international drug trafficking.

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Key Points The DRI seized 71.24 kg of heroin in Chennai during a coordinated operation on November 17 and 18, officials said on Thursday.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the attempted smuggling of the contraband to Sri Lanka via the coastal route.

The consignment was intended to be smuggled into Sri Lanka through the coastal route via Tiruchirappalli, with Chennai being used as a transit point.

This seizure is among the largest single heroin consignments intercepted in India in 2026 so far.

The operation underscores the importance of intelligence-led enforcement in disrupting cross-border narcotics trafficking networks.

The DRI foiled an attempt to smuggle 71.24 kg of heroin to Sri Lanka through the coastal route and arrested two persons in Chennai, officials said on Thursday.

Massive Heroin Consignment Intercepted

The contraband, seized during a coordinated operation on November 17 and 18, is among the largest single heroin consignments seized in the country in 2026 so far, a press release said.

Acting on specific intelligence that a large quantity of heroin was being transported from Chennai for onward smuggling to Sri Lanka, DRI officers mounted surveillance and intercepted a suspected vehicle and an escort two-wheeler in the city.

A thorough examination of the vehicle led to the recovery of 69 packets containing an off-white powdery substance, with a gross weight of 71.24 kg, the release said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was intended to be smuggled into Sri Lanka through the coastal route via Tiruchirappalli, with Chennai being used as a transit point.

The contraband and the two vehicles used to transport it were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Two persons allegedly involved in the trafficking operation were arrested under the Act and remanded to judicial custody, it added.

The seizure follows another major interception by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in October, when it seized 137 kg of methamphetamine from a coastal village near Nagapattinam. That consignment was also suspected to be destined for Sri Lanka.

The latest operation has thwarted an attempt to push a substantial quantity of heroin into the international illicit drug market, the release said.

It also underscored the importance of intelligence-led enforcement in disrupting cross-border narcotics trafficking networks, it added.