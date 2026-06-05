DRI Seizes Rs 2.61 Crore Ganja, Arrests Two In Major Bust

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully dismantled a significant inter-state drug trafficking syndicate in Nagpur, seizing 522 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.61 crore and arresting two key individuals involved in the illicit trade.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) dismantled an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate in Nagpur.

Authorities seized 522 kilograms of ganja, valued at Rs 2.61 crore, during the operation.

Two individuals involved in the narcotics network were arrested under the NDPS Act.

The syndicate operated along the Odisha-Central India corridor, supplying contraband to Maharashtra.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday said it had dismantled an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate by seizing 522 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 2.61 crore and arresting two persons in Nagpur district.

How The Drug Syndicate Was Busted

The two are involved in inter-state narcotics trafficking networks operating along the Odisha-Central India corridor and were supplying the contraband in Maharashtra, the agency said in a release.

"DRI officers intercepted a truck travelling from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border towards Maharashtra on National Highway-53 at the Mathni Toll Plaza, near Mouda . The search of the vehicle resulted in recovery of 8 HDPE bags containing 247 packages of cannabis (ganja), weighing 522 kg , individually wrapped in khaki-coloured plastic tape," it said.

The contraband, valued at Rs 2.61 crore, was found concealed in secret compartments in the vehicle, it added.

Two persons were arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the DRI release informed.