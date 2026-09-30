DRI Foils Major Drug Smuggling Bid At Hyderabad Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has made a significant bust at Hyderabad's international airport, seizing 4.9 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 24.5 crore, cleverly hidden in chocolate tubes from a passenger arriving from Qatar.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted an Indian passenger at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Approximately 4.9 kg of cocaine, with an estimated illicit market value of Rs 24.5 crore, was seized during the operation.

The illicit substance was ingeniously concealed within 207 light-yellow oval-shaped capsules hidden inside "assorted filled dark chocolate selection tubes" in the passenger's cabin baggage.

The passenger, who arrived from Qatar, has been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation into this significant international drug smuggling attempt is currently in progress.

A total of 4.9 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 24.5 crore in the illicit market was seized from a passenger at the international airport here and he was arrested, the DRI said on Wednesday.

How The Cocaine Was Discovered

Acting on specific intelligence that an Indian passenger arriving from Qatar on September 29 was suspected to be carrying cocaine in his baggage, a team of officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Hyderabad Zonal Unit intercepted him at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, an official release said.

During examination of his cabin baggage, the passenger was found carrying seven "assorted filled dark chocolate selection tubes", each bearing a marked weight of 387 grams. However, as the chocolate tubes appeared unusually heavier than their marked weight, the officers opened and examined them which resulted in recovery of 207 light-yellow coloured oval-shaped capsules, concealed along with the chocolates inside the seven tubes, it said.

On further examination, each capsule was found to contain white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine.

The substance was subjected to testing using a Narcotic Drug Detection Kit, which indicated the presence of cocaine, the DRI said.

"A total of 4.9 kgs of cocaine with an estimated value of Rs 24.5 crore in the illicit market was recovered from the passenger and seized and the passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985," the DRI said.

Further investigation was in progress, it added.