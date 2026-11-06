Major Drug Bust: DRI Intercepts Amphetamine Shipment

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has made a significant drug bust, seizing 6.64 kilograms of amphetamine worth Rs 5.32 crore from a passenger bus on the Indore-Bhopal route, leading to the arrest of an individual already facing another NDPS Act case.

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Key Points The DRI seized 6.64 kilograms of amphetamine, valued at Rs 5.32 crore, on Friday.

The drug was recovered from a passenger bus operating on the Indore-Bhopal route.

One person was arrested on Thursday near Sonkachh toll plaza following a tip-off.

The arrested individual was found with the drugs and Rs 48,400 cash.

A probe revealed the accused was out on bail in another NDPS Act case in Bengaluru.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 6.64 kilograms of amphetamine worth Rs 5.32 crore from a passenger bus on the Indore-Bhopal route and arrested one person, an official said on Friday.

Details Of The Drug Seizure Operation

The action was taken on Thursday on a tip-off about a drug smuggler coming to Bhopal from Delhi by bus, he said.

"Based on this information, the bus was stopped near Sonkachh toll plaza and a passenger was apprehended. Three packets containing 6.64 kilograms of amphetamine in crystalline form were recovered from the man's bag along with Rs 48,400 cash," the DRI official said.

The man was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). A probe has found that he was out on bail in another NDPS Act case registered in Bengaluru, the official added.