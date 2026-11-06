Home  » News » Major Drug Bust: DRI Intercepts Amphetamine Shipment

Major Drug Bust: DRI Intercepts Amphetamine Shipment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 06, 2026 19:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has made a significant drug bust, seizing 6.64 kilograms of amphetamine worth Rs 5.32 crore from a passenger bus on the Indore-Bhopal route, leading to the arrest of an individual already facing another NDPS Act case.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • The DRI seized 6.64 kilograms of amphetamine, valued at Rs 5.32 crore, on Friday.
  • The drug was recovered from a passenger bus operating on the Indore-Bhopal route.
  • One person was arrested on Thursday near Sonkachh toll plaza following a tip-off.
  • The arrested individual was found with the drugs and Rs 48,400 cash.
  • A probe revealed the accused was out on bail in another NDPS Act case in Bengaluru.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 6.64 kilograms of amphetamine worth Rs 5.32 crore from a passenger bus on the Indore-Bhopal route and arrested one person, an official said on Friday.

Details Of The Drug Seizure Operation

The action was taken on Thursday on a tip-off about a drug smuggler coming to Bhopal from Delhi by bus, he said.

 

"Based on this information, the bus was stopped near Sonkachh toll plaza and a passenger was apprehended. Three packets containing 6.64 kilograms of amphetamine in crystalline form were recovered from the man's bag along with Rs 48,400 cash," the DRI official said.

The man was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). A probe has found that he was out on bail in another NDPS Act case registered in Bengaluru, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

driamphetamine seizuredrug bustndps actindore-bhopal

More From Rediff

'Too Quick To Call Trump A Lame Duck'

'Too Quick To Call Trump A Lame Duck'
Heard Of A Diplomatic Literary Festival?

Heard Of A Diplomatic Literary Festival?
Are Indian, Chinese Troops In A Face-off In Arunachal?

Are Indian, Chinese Troops In A Face-off In Arunachal?

Related Stories

DRI Intercepts Bus, Uncovers Major Amphetamine Trafficking Operation

DRI Intercepts Bus, Uncovers Major Amphetamine Trafficking Operation

Web Stories

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali
Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled