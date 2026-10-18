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Nepal-India Charas Smuggling Network Busted In Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 18, 2026 20:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Bihar Police's STF successfully dismantled a major Nepal-India charas smuggling network, seizing Rs 3 crore worth of contraband and arresting two individuals in Muzaffarpur.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • DRI and Bihar Police's STF busted an inter-state charas smuggling network on Sunday.
  • Around 3 kg of charas, valued at Rs 3 crore, was seized, and two persons were arrested.
  • The charas originated from Nepal and was intended for delivery in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The syndicate allegedly used multiple trains and delayed movement to evade law enforcement.
  • Arrests were made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Bihar Police's STF have busted an alleged inter-state charas smuggling network operating from Nepal to India, seizing around 3 kg of the contraband, valued at around Rs 3 crore, and arresting two persons, officials said on Sunday.

Operation Details

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint team intercepted a suspected carrier aboard a NarkatiyaganjâMuzaffarpur MEMU train at Muzaffarpur Junction in the early hours of Sunday.

 

During questioning, the accused allegedly told investigators that the charas had been brought from Nepal and was to be delivered in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Network Disruption

The team subsequently arrested the supplier in a follow-up operation. The syndicate allegedly used multiple trains and delayed the consignment's movement to evade law enforcement agencies", they said.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace the supply chain.

The arrests have been made under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985", officials said.

However, officials did not disclose the identity of the arrested persons.

Charas is a cannabis-derived narcotic drug made from the resin of the cannabis plant.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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