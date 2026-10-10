DRI Busts Major Nepal-Origin Charas Smuggling Ring In Raxaul

In a significant crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Bihar Special Task Force have dismantled a Nepal-origin charas smuggling network in Raxaul, seizing 5.14 kg of the drug worth Rs 5.14 crore and arresting two key individuals.

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Key Points The DRI and Bihar STF busted a Nepal-origin charas smuggling network in Raxaul.

Two individuals, including the suspected mastermind, were arrested on Saturday under the NDPS Act.

Authorities seized 5.14 kg of charas, valued at approximately Rs 5.14 crore.

The narcotics were intended for onward transportation to Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The operation involved five days of continuous surveillance along the Indo-Nepal border, with specific inputs received on Friday.

The DRI has busted a suspected Nepal-origin charas smuggling network in Bihar's Raxaul, arrested two persons and seized 5.14 kg of the narcotics worth Rs 5.14 crore, officials said on Saturday.

Operation Details And Seizure

The Muzaffarpur unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in coordination with the Bihar Special Task Force (STF), conducted a joint operation and busted the racket involved in smuggling Nepal-origin charas into India for onward transportation to Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a statement said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the agencies launched a joint operation to identify key members of the network, locate their hideout and establish the modus operandi, the statement said.

"After continuous surveillance for five days in remote areas along the Indo-Nepal border, the team received specific inputs on Friday about the storage of charas, a cannabis-based narcotic substance, in Raxaul and the presence of the alleged mastermind," it said.

A coordinated search operation was subsequently carried out in the early hours of Saturday, leading to the recovery of 10 packets of charas weighing a total of 5.14 kg and valued at approximately Rs 5.14 crore, the statement added.

Two persons, including the suspected mastermind, were arrested under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said.

Further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the network, identify other persons involved and establish the complete supply chain, they added.