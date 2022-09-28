VSHORADS Missile In Action

The Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) is an air defence system designed and developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat.

DRDO conducted two successful test flights of the missile on Tuesday, September 27, from a ground based portable launcher at the integrated test range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, the defence ministry stated.

The VSHORADS missile is meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges.

Watch the VSHORADS in action!