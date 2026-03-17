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DRDO Scientist's Leaked Secrets: ATS Files Charge Sheet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 17, 2026 21:19 IST

A charge sheet has been filed against a DRDO scientist accused of leaking sensitive information to a Pakistani intelligence operative, escalating the espionage case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has filed a charge sheet against DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar for allegedly sharing confidential information with a Pakistani intelligence operative.
  • Kurulkar, a director at a DRDO laboratory in Pune, was arrested in May 2023 on suspicion of violating the Official Secrets Act.
  • The sessions court directed the ATS to file the charge sheet before the appropriate magistrate's court.
  • The case against Kurulkar will be heard by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Anti-Corruption Court, with the next hearing scheduled for March 27.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police has filed the charge sheet against DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, accused of providing confidential information to a Pakistani intelligence operative, before a magistrate's court here.

On Monday, sessions judge P Y Ladekar directed the ATS to file the charge sheet before the competent magistrate's court in accordance with the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

 

Accordingly, the charge sheet was filed before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Anti-Corruption Court, and further proceedings will take place before this court, officials said.

Kurulkar's lawyers Rhishikesh Ganu and Raghav Puranik had challenged the maintainability of the prosecution's case before the sessions court.

The matter will now come up before the magistrate on March 27.

Kurulkar, the then director of a laboratory affiliated to the Defence Research and Development Organisation in Pune, was arrested in May 2023.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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