DRDO scientist dies by suicide in Bengaluru; family says work pressure

DRDO scientist Sharad Katiyar tragically died by suicide in Bengaluru on October 21, with his family citing work-related pressure and mental distress as contributing factors.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A 47-year-old DRDO scientist, Sharad Katiyar, allegedly died by suicide on October 21 in Bengaluru.

His family reported that work-related pressure had caused him mental distress for over a month.

Katiyar was undergoing treatment for a depressive episode and visited NIMHANS for treatment on October 21.

He allegedly jumped from his residential apartment building between 7.30 pm and 8 pm on October 21.

Police have registered an unnatural death case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

A 47-year-old scientist working with the Aeronautical Development Agency, under the DRDO, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from his residential apartment building in Bengaluru, the police said on Tuesday.

Scientist's Mental Health Struggles

The deceased was identified as Sharad Katiyar, who lived with his family in Seegehalli in KR Puram, they said.

The incident occurred between 7.30 pm and 8 pm on October 21. His family told the police that work-related pressure had been affecting him for over a month.

Katiyar was employed as a senior-level scientist in the programming department of the ADA, located in Vimanapura near HAL in Bengaluru, the police said.

According to his family's statement to the police, Katiyar had been experiencing mental distress due to work-related pressure for over a month. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a depressive episode.

However, the alleged work-related pressure continued, the police said.

On October 21, he visited the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) for treatment and took his prescribed medication, they added.

Later that evening, at around 7.30 pm, he allegedly jumped from a window near the staircase between the fourth and fifth floors of his residential apartment building.

He sustained injuries in the fall and died before he could be taken to a hospital, the police said.

The KR Puram police registered an unnatural death case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, they added.