Bengaluru Scientist Dies By Suicide Amid Work Pressure Concerns

A 47-year-old scientist from Bengaluru's Aeronautical Development Agency tragically died by suicide, with his family citing intense work-related pressure as a contributing factor to his mental distress.

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Key Points A 47-year-old scientist, Sharad Katiyar, working with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in Bengaluru, allegedly died by suicide on October 21.

He reportedly jumped from his residential apartment building between 7.30 pm and 8 pm on October 21.

His family informed police that he had been experiencing mental distress due to work-related pressure for over a month and was undergoing treatment for a depressive episode.

On October 21, he had visited NIMHANS for treatment and taken prescribed medication.

KR Puram police have registered an unnatural death case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

A 47-year-old scientist working with the Aeronautical Development Agency, under the DRDO, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from his residential apartment building here, police said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The deceased was identified as Sharad Katiyar, who lived with his family in Seegehalli in KR Puram, they said.

The incident occurred between 7.30 pm and 8 pm on October 21. His family told the police that work-related pressure had been affecting him for over a month.

Katiyar was employed as a senior-level scientist in the programming department of the ADA, located in Vimanapura near HAL in Bengaluru, police said.

According to his family's statement to the police, Katiyar had been experiencing mental distress due to work-related pressure for over a month. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a depressive episode. However, the alleged work-related pressure continued, police said.

On October 21, he visited the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) for treatment and took his prescribed medication, they added.

Later that evening, at around 7.30 pm, he allegedly jumped from a window near the staircase between the fourth and fifth floors of his residential apartment building.

He sustained injuries in the fall and died before he could be taken to a hospital, police said.

The KR Puram police registered an unnatural death case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, they added.