Mumbai Police have launched a massive manhunt for a drama teacher accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a South Mumbai cultural centre, with a case registered under stringent laws including the POCSO Act.

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Key Points Mumbai Police are searching for a drama teacher accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a cultural centre in South Mumbai.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday morning during a drama rehearsal.

The girl managed to escape and, with friends and bystanders, confronted the accused before he fled.

A case has been registered against the teacher under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

Police have launched a manhunt for a drama teacher who allegedly molested a 13-year-old girl at a cultural centre in South Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

Investigation Underway In Mumbai Molestation Case

The alleged incident took place on Sunday morning when the Class 8 student visited the government-aided centre, which conducts workshops and inter-school competitions, for a drama rehearsal.

When the girl went to the first floor to inform the teacher of her and her two friends' arrival, he allegedly asked her to bolt the door and touched her inappropriately, a senior police official said.

The girl managed to run away and alerted her friends. The three girls, assisted by bystanders, then confronted the accused.

As the commotion attracted several people including local railway police personnel, the teacher fled.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Efforts are underway to trace the accused, the official said.