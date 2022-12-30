News
Rediff.com  » News » Drama at PM's event, Mamata refuses to go on dais

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 30, 2022 13:42 IST
High drama prevailed at Howrah Station on Friday as a visibly annoyed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to get up on the dais from where the Vande Bharat express to New Jalpaiguri will be flagged off.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the flagging off ceremony of the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express. Photograph: @AITCofficial/Twitter

Banerjee seemed upset by the loud sloganeering from a section of the invited crowd at the railway station.

 

Attempts by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Governor C V Ananda Bose to pacify her did not bear fruit, as the chief minister chose to seat on a chair along with the audience.

The Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri, the gateway to the northeast, as well as several development projects, will be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

