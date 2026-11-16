Centre Releases Commemorative Stamps For Biogas Visionary Dr Ram Bux Singh

India pays tribute to Dr Ram Bux Singh, the "father of modern biogas," with commemorative postage stamps recognising his pioneering work in renewable energy and gobar gas technology.

Key Points The Centre has released commemorative postage stamps honouring Dr Ram Bux Singh, recognised as the "father of modern biogas".

Dr Singh made pioneering contributions to biogas technology, including developing early gobar gas plants and establishing Asia's first gobar gas research station.

The postage stamps were released on November 13 by Minister of State Ramdas Athawale in New Delhi.

A book, "Complete Guide to Biogas -- Renewable Energy from Waste: Featuring the Legacy of Dr Ram Bux Singh", was also launched at the event.

His son, Rajendra Singh, stated that the stamp symbolises India's commitment to clean energy, rural development, and sustainable development.

The Centre has released commemorative postage stamps in honour of the late Dr Ram Bux Singh, who is widely recognised as one of the pioneers of biogas technology and the "father of modern biogas".

Honouring A Renewable Energy Visionary

Dr Singh (1925-2016) made pioneering contributions to biogas technology in India and internationally. His work included the development of one of India's earliest successful gobar gas plants, the establishment and development of Asia's first gobar gas research station at Ajitmal in Uttar Pradesh and contributions to renewable energy initiatives across several countries.

The postage stamps were released by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale in New Delhi on November 13. The event also witnessed the launch of the book "Complete Guide to Biogas -- Renewable Energy from Waste: Featuring the Legacy of Dr Ram Bux Singh".

The book highlights biogas technology, renewable energy generation from organic waste and the life, research and pioneering contributions of Dr Singh, according to a statement released by his son, Rajendra Singh.

He said, "This commemorative postage stamp is not merely a tribute to a scientist; it also symbolises India's commitment to clean energy, rural development, energy self-reliance and sustainable development."

"At a time when the world is facing challenges relating to energy security, climate change and alternative energy sources, the work of Dr Ram Bux Singh appears more relevant than ever," Rajendra added.