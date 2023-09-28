Dr M S Swaminathan, who made India self-sufficient in food, passes away

Renowned agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan and the driving force behind the nation's 'Green Revolution,' passed away in Chennai on Thursday.

He was 98 and is survived by three daughters.

The celebrated agriculture icon was being treated for age-related illness for quite some time, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief at the death of eminent scientist MS Swaminathan and said his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed lives of millions and ensured India's food security.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr MS Swaminathan Ji. At a very critical period in our nation's history, his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation," Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The prime minister further said, "Beyond his revolutionary contributions to agriculture, Dr. Swaminathan was a powerhouse of innovation and a nurturing mentor to many. His unwavering commitment to research and mentorship has left an indelible mark on countless scientists and innovators."

Modi said he would always cherish his conversations with Swaminathan and added that his passion to see India progress was exemplary.

"His life and work will inspire generations to come. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi wrote.

The Congress on Thursday paid rich tributes to M S Swaminathan, describing him as the key scientific architect of the Green Revolution and hailing his contribution to the agriculture sector.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Swaminathan made India self-sufficient in rice and wheat by the mid-70s.

"He was a great institution builder, an inspiring teacher, a motivational leader, but above all, a man of the greatest humility and sobriety who allowed his achievements both in India and other parts of Asia to speak for themselves," he said.

Ramesh said it was because of him that Indira Gandhi created the Department of Agricultural Research and Education in April 1972.

"Keeping in view the imperatives for ecological sustainability, he was the first to call for the Green Revolution to become what he called an EverGreen Revolution," he noted.

An era of agricultural research, education and extension marked by disruptive innovations has come to an end with the death of MS Swaminathan, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) Director A K Singh said on Thursday.

"In the passing away of Prof Swaminathan, ends an era of agricultural research, education and extension that was full of disruptive innovation. If God appears to poor and hungry in form of bread as said by Mahatma Gandhi, that God is Dr. Swaminathan who should be worshipped by every citizen while taking daily meals," Singh said in a statement.

